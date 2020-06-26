Iran Says Its Tourism Industry Recovers from COVID-19 Earlier than Expected

Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts says the country’s tourism industry has recovered from the COVID-19 crisis earlier than expected.

Ali Asghar Mounesan said with the start of local travels, the Islamic Republic is witnessing a resurgence of the tourism industry.

“Eight million foreign tourists arrived in the country last year before the corona pandemic, which showed a growth compared to the previous year.

However, local tourism in the country has now begun with all the health protocols in place, and, as of early August, with the plans that have been made, we will see the presence of foreign tourists in the country again,” added Mounesan in an interview on radio.

He also noted that getting together is the main threat for people amid the pandemic; however, if all the health protocols are observed during the trip and gatherings are avoided, there will be no problem.

All accommodation facilities across the country will follow the health protocols accurately and completely and their performance will be monitored, he concluded.