Iran Says Its Cooperation with Russia Now Beyond Limits of Bilateral Ties

Iran says its collaborations with the Russian Federation have gone beyond the limits of bilateral relations, and are now at the level of cooperation to ensure international security.

That came in a statement released by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday, marking the 20th anniversary of the 2001 treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation.

“The 20th anniversary of “treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation” has coincided with an exchange of message between the leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation,” the statement said.

It said the Islamic Republic of Iran views the Russian Federation as a powerful neighbour and its friend based on “mutual respect and cooperation”, and is interested in further expansion of its relations with this country in all fields.

“Thanks to the resolve of Iranian and Russian leaders and top officials, the two countries’ collaborations aimed at serving common interests have gone beyond the limits of bilateral relations, and have now entered the level of helping ensure the regional and international security, and are stronger than ever,” the statement noted.

It also noted that Iran and Russia are in full solidarity against “anti-human and unilateral sanctions”, “Western interference in the affairs of other countries”, “preventing third parties from playing a role in their relations”, and the necessity of “respecting the international law”.

Russo-Iranian links were placed on a firmer legal basis when Iranian President Mohammad Khatami visited Russia in March 2001, and signed the treaty on the basis for mutual relations and the principles of cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation with President Vladimir Putin. This visit gave an impetus to what had been a flagging relationship.