Iran says in talks with Russia over development of Bushehr nuclear power plant

AEOI spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi said on Wednesday that Iran and Russia had good bilateral relations, including in the nuclear field, and were negotiating to develop phases 2 and 3 of the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran’s south.

Kamalvandi made the remark on the sidelines of a meeting between Iran’s Oil Minister Javad Oji and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who is in Tehran at the head of delegation to develop economic ties.

Kamalvandi said the development projects at the Bushehr power plant were major ones that required large investment.

“Therefore, we have to be mindful of financial issues, and we are negotiating with Russia in that regard,” he said.

The Iranian spokesman said Iran also sought to enhance its ties with Russia in the nuclear industry field more generally.

During his two-day visit to Iran, Novak was also scheduled to meet with, among others, representatives from Iran’s Roads and Urban Development Ministry and the Ports and Maritime Organization.

Cross-border transit was reportedly a major topic on Novak’s visit’s agenda