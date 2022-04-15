Iran says IAEA has no access to cameras at Natanz before nuclear deal revival

Iran’s Ambassador to the international Organizations in Vienna Mohammadreza Ghaebi made the remarks after Iran announced that it had moved its centrifuge production machinery from a workshop in Karaj on the suburbs of Tehran to the Natanz atomic site.

Ghaebi said Tehran informed the agency of the decision to transfer the machinery on April 4 and the UN nuclear oversight body’s inspectors verified the matter on the same day.

He added that the IAEA completed installing all its surveillance cameras at Natanz and the equipment was unsealed on April 12.

According to the Iranian envoy, the following day, namely April 13, Iran informed the IAEA that the machines were working.

The Karaj workshop came under a terrorist attack last year, which Iran blamed on the Zionist regime.

The IAEA has been constantly monitoring nuclear activities in Iran and it has in multiple reports verified non-diversion of Iran’s nuclear activities toward military purposes.