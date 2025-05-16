Iran Deputy FM rejects pause in uranium enrichment

Addressing a question raised by a user on X, Gharibabadi said, “The right to enrichment is our absolute red line and no pause in enrichment is acceptable”.

He stressed that Iran’s negotiating partners are well aware of the nation’s unwavering position.

According to Gharibabadu, “Our negotiating counterparts know very well that the Islamic Republic of Iran will never treat any achievement, made at the cost of our martyrs’ blood and tremendous sacrifices, as a bargaining chip”.

His comments come as Iran and the US are holding talks to reach an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program.

Iran and the major European states- Germany, France and the UK- held a new round of talks in Istanbul on Friday.