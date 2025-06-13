IFP ExclusiveSecuritySelected

Iran confirms damage to Natanz nuclear facility in Israeli airstrikes, denies radiation leak 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) has confirmed that parts of the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan uranium enrichment facility in Natanz sustained damage following Israeli airstrikes early Friday, but reported no casualties or radiation leakage. 

In a statement, the AEOI condemned the attack as a “barbaric act” in violation of international law and reiterated that preliminary assessments showed no radiological or chemical contamination had spread beyond the site. The extent of infrastructural damage is still under investigation.

The organization also criticized the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and its Director General Rafael Grossi, accusing them of silence and partiality in the face of repeated Israeli threats and now a direct strike. The statement adds the IAEA’s credibility is “seriously compromised” and its neutrality “eroded.”

The AEOI emphasized that despite pressure and military aggression, Iran’s nuclear program will proceed with “renewed determination,” and that its scientists remain committed to the country’s peaceful nuclear goals.

