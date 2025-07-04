Iran set to expel remaining IAEA inspectors amid suspension of cooperation, MPs say

MP Mahmoud Nabavian wrote on the social media platform X that, under a new law passed by Parliament, the remaining IAEA inspectors, whom he referred to as “spies”, will be expelled in the coming days.

His comments were echoed by MP Amirhossein Sabeti, who also confirmed the imminent removal of the inspectors, citing follow-ups with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

The move comes after Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian formally enacted legislation requiring the government to suspend all cooperation with the IAEA in response to recent airstrikes by the US and Israel on Iranian nuclear sites amid the IAEA’s ‘biased’ stance.

In a post on X on Thursday, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran remains committed to NPT and its Safeguards Agreement but that future cooperation with the IAEA would be directed by the Supreme National Security Council.

According to the law, no IAEA personnel, including the director general, will be permitted entry, and Iran will halt the operation of surveillance cameras and the submission of nuclear activity reports.

More than a dozen nuclear scientists are among hundreds of the Iranians killed in the Israeli attacks on Iran.