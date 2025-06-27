Media WireNuclear

Sources: Israeli commandos entering Iran’s Fordow Nuclear Site security bluff 

By IFP Media Wire

While US President Donald Trump has claimed that Israeli forces entered the Fordow Nuclear Site near the Iranian city of Qom, and some social media channels have circulated fabricated videos to support this claim, informed sources in Qom Province have denied it as a security bluff. 

Following the attack on the Fordow nuclear site, Trump claimed the complete destruction of the site’s nuclear facilities and announced: “Mossad forces went to the site after the bombing, filmed its destruction, and the evidence will soon be released.”

On Thursday, some anti-government channels also repeated Trump’s claim by publishing a video that contains no identifiable sign of the Fordow site.

However, investigations by a Fars News reporter, based on informed sources, show that the claim about Mossad forces entering the Fordow nuclear site after the attack is a security bluff aimed at exaggerating the enemy’s power and completing the enemy’s media warfare narrative — especially given the high level of alert and ground security at the site.

In one of the published videos, the commandos are seen walking down an alley, while someone in the video says they are disembarking from a helicopter — even though there are no residential houses within several dozen kilometers of the Fordow facility where someone could have witnessed and filmed such a movement.

Earlier, Iranian officials had announced that the Fordow nuclear site had been evacuated prior to the Israeli and American attacks on it.

