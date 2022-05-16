Iran says has given new proposals aimed at resuming Vienna talks

He said the US must make a decision as to those proposals.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman noted that if the US responds, then all parties will return to Vienna to make a deal.

He said Iran only wants its legal rights and demands that all sanctions placed on the country as part of the Trump administration’s so-called maximum pressure be lifted.

He called Russia’s role in the Vienna talks constructive, adding the Ukraine war could only decrease Russia’s mediating role in the Vienna talks.

He also condemned the Zionist regime for making moves to derail the Vienna talks when the parties to the negotiations come close to a deal.

Khatibzadeh however noted that such moves on the part of the Zionist regime are not new. He elsewhere spoke of the situation of Iranian diplomat Assadollah Assadi who is in custody in Belgium.

Khatibzadeh said Assadi is being held under dire conditions and this is in violation of the immunity diplomats have under the Vienna Convention. He condemned the violation of Assadi’s rights by Belgium, which is an EU member, as outrageous and unfortunate.

He also reacted to the US’s description of Iran’s role in Yemen as negative.

He said, “One at times feels the US officials have poor knowledge of geography and have forgotten their role”.

Khatibzadeh underlined that Iran has made efforts from day one of the Saudi-led war to find a political solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said the “warn-mongering” coalition that initiated this war must be held accountable, not Iran.

Khatibzadeh further expressed condolences to the UAE over the death of the Sheikhdom’s president Sheikh Zayed.

He said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will travel to the UAE to attend a ceremony in commemoration of the late UAE founder.

Khatibzadeh also said Iran is worried about the security situation in Afghanistan and believes the Taliban rulers of the country are responsible for fighting terrorist groups there.