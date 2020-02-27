Iran Says Flights to/from UAE Will Resume Soon

In comments on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mousavi answered a question from reporters about an abrupt and unannounced suspension of the flights from the United Arab Emirate to Iran, and vice versa, which has caused problems for a number of the Iranian citizens trying to return home.

He said the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian diplomatic missions in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have made ceaseless efforts to make arrangements with the authorities at Iran Civil Aviation Organization and the UAE Embassy in Tehran in order to obtain permission for the resumption of flights operated by the Iranian airlines.

“According to the latest information, the basic approval has been granted to give permission for the flights, and the related flights will be operated soon,” Mousavi added.

The spokesman finally noted that the Foreign Ministry has been doing its utmost to resolve the problem, expressing hope that the coordination among the whole relevant organizations would allow for the repatriation of the Iranian citizens.

His comments came after the United Arab Emirates decided to suspend all flights to and from Iran for at least a week over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

The UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority made the announcement on Tuesday via the country’s state-run WAM news agency, just hours after Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, said there would be restrictions on flights there.