Iran says does not give nuclear site data to IAEA for now

Behrouz Kamalvandi told al-Alam News Channel that not until after a deal in Vienna will Iran hand over the data to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA.

He noted that it’s likely that the data will be erased. Kamalvandi added that the equipment at the centrifuge production site near Tehran known as Tessa Karaj was moved to the Natanz nuclear facility for security reasons.

He referred to the terrorist attack that happened at the Tessa workshop and caused some damage to the site. Iran says Israel was behind the attack.

The AEOI spokesman also spoke of the IAEA chief Rafael Grossi’s visit to Tehran and also the Vienna talks.

He said he travelled to Vienna once for talks over safeguards issues with the IAEA chief and the two sides came up with a framework so they would resolve remaining issues fast.

He said Iran expects that following an agreement in Vienna, there should remain no issues pertaining to the past activities of Iran.

Iran and the P4+1 group of countries have held numerous rounds of talks in the past months to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and pave the way for the US to return to the agreement, also known as JCPOA. But the talks have stalled due to what Iran describes excessive demands by the US.

Washington unilaterally left the JCPOA under former president Donald Trump in 2018 and reinstated sanctions on Iran.