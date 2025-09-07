Iran says close to new cooperation framework with IAEA, talks with US taking ‘new shape’

Speaking on Saturday at a national investment conference in Iran’s free trade zones, Araghchi said the incidents in June had disrupted normal relations with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“Our facilities were attacked, and naturally cooperation with the Agency cannot be like before. We need a new framework,” he stated.

He confirmed that negotiations with the IAEA are ongoing and “very close” to producing an agreement.

Araghchi also addressed nuclear talks with the US, saying they had not been abandoned but were evolving after recent hostilities.

He said negotiations for sanctions relief had reached a fifth round when Israel launched a military strike against Iran, later joined by the US.

The clashes, he noted, left over a thousand Iranians dead.

“Talks cannot simply resume as before the war. Circumstances have changed,” Araghchi said, stressing that any future engagement would require “new planning, different arrangements, and consideration of fresh concerns.”