Sunday, September 7, 2025
type here...
IFP ExclusiveNuclearSelected

Iran says close to new cooperation framework with IAEA, talks with US taking ‘new shape’

By IFP Editorial Staff
Abbas Araghchi

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Tehran is close to reaching a new framework of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), following US attacks on the country’s nuclear facilities.

Speaking on Saturday at a national investment conference in Iran’s free trade zones, Araghchi said the incidents in June had disrupted normal relations with the UN nuclear watchdog.

“Our facilities were attacked, and naturally cooperation with the Agency cannot be like before. We need a new framework,” he stated.

He confirmed that negotiations with the IAEA are ongoing and “very close” to producing an agreement.

Araghchi also addressed nuclear talks with the US, saying they had not been abandoned but were evolving after recent hostilities.

He said negotiations for sanctions relief had reached a fifth round when Israel launched a military strike against Iran, later joined by the US.

The clashes, he noted, left over a thousand Iranians dead.

“Talks cannot simply resume as before the war. Circumstances have changed,” Araghchi said, stressing that any future engagement would require “new planning, different arrangements, and consideration of fresh concerns.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks