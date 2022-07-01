Iranian MP: Saudis must show good will in action

Ebrahim Azizi added that Iran has repeatedly said that it sits at the negotiating table with full force while staying true to its core values.

Aizi said Iran’s approach in talks is based on national security, noting that the reopening of embassies in Tehran and Riyadh can be a positive step and pave the way for future talks.

The lawmaker said whether the negotiations will pay off depends on the Saudis.

He said the only thing the Saudis must do is that they should avoid serving the interests of extra-regional countries.

Azizi said if Riyadh enters the negotiations constructively and in good faith, then Iran is open to talks.

He maintained that the Saudi‘s must show their good will in action.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks to normalize their relations that was cut by Riyadh in 2016. These negotiations have been mediated by Iraq.