Thursday, April 6, 2023
Iran, Saudi Arabia officially resume ties after FMs’ meeting

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hossein Amirabdollahian and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud

The spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs says Iran and Saudi Arabia have formally resumed their relations as of Thursday, following a meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries in China.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani, who accompanies Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in the trip to China, said the talks held between the chief diplomats were “positive.”

Commenting on the content of Amirabdollahian’s meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Kanaani said the two ministers stressed the significance of ensuing regional stability.

The two sides also agreed to activate previously reached trade and security agreements between them, he added.

Riyadh and Tehran are set to exchange delegations from the public and private sectors with the aim of paving the way for the expansion of economic relations, among other things.

The resumption of the ties was part of a reconciliation deal brokered between the two sides by China, following around seven years of troubled ties.

