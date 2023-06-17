Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to form joint political and economic committees

He noted that following the approval of the agreements by the top officials of Iran and Saudi Arabia, the two sides will take action to implement those agreements.

The Iranian foreign minister added that he and bin Farhan were on the same page regarding the support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

The top Saudi diplomat for his part described his discussions with Amirabdollahin as positive and transparent, adding that the meeting in Tehran was aimed at completing the agreement that Tehran and Riyadh signed in Beijing a few months ago.

Bin Farhan said Iran and Saudi Arabia are making an effort to continue their diplomatic actions.

He noted that to this end, Iran’s Embassy in Saudi Arabia and its diplomatic mission at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation were reopened and that the Saudi Embassy in Tehran will be soon reopened too.

Bin Farhan underlined that the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh was an important step because the two countries are highly important regional players.

The Saudi foreign minister said the Tehran-Riyadh ties are based on such principles as mutual respect and non-interference in internal affairs of the two countries as well as respecting the UN Charter.

Bin Farhan voiced hope that cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia will expand in order to serve the best interests of the two nations.

He also voiced hope that the resumption of diplomatic ties between the two countries will have a positive impact on the wider region and the Muslim world.

Bin Farhan noted that he will also meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during his stay in Tehran to give him warm greetings of Saudi King Salman bin Abdul Aziz.