Thursday, March 23, 2023
Iran, Saudi Arabia foreign ministers talk on phone, call for expansion of ties

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Saudi FMs Hossein Amir Abdolalhian and Faisal bin Farhan

Iranian and Saudi foreign ministers hold a phone conversation and agree to meet each other at the earliest.

The phone conversation between Hossein Amirabdollahian and Faisal bin Farhan, top Iranian diplomat and his Saudi peer, was held following the recent China-mediated agreement between the two sides to restore ties.

During the telephone conversation, the Saudi foreign minister referred to the positive achievements made in talks between top security officials of the two countries in Beijing.

Faisal bin Farhan stressed the need for the upcoming meeting between the two foreign ministers and for the reopening of the embassies.

Amirabdollahian also welcomed the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh.

He said the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to expand and strengthen ties with Saudi Arabia.

The two top diplomats agreed to meet each other at the first opportunity and make necessary arrangements to reopen their embassies and consulates general.

The two foreign ministers also exchanged congratulatory messages on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.

