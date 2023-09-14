Thursday, September 14, 2023
Iran, Saudi Arabia to resume flights, forge commercial ties after 7-year hiatus

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Air

Iran and Saudi Arabia have initiated talks to restart direct flights and rekindle commercial relations between the two nations.

Alireza Enayati the Iranian Ambassador in Riyadh, along with a delegation, held a high-level meeting with Saudi Arabia’s acting foreign minister.

The discussions centered around the resumption of air travel links and the revitalization of commercial ties.

The diplomatic engagement also saw both sides addressing broader aspects of their relationship and outlining strategies to bolster ties, guided by shared interests and regional stability objectives.

The talks extended to encompass additional matters of mutual concern.

Iran and Saudi Arabia has recently exchanged ambassadors following the normalization of bilateral ties that happened after a seven-year hiatus.

Experts say the resumption of flights and the initiation of commercial ties will undoubtedly facilitate people-to-people exchanges and promote economic cooperation between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

