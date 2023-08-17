Iran, Saudi Arabia discuss closer military cooperation

Vice Chairman of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Aziz Nassirzadeh, who has travelled to Moscow to attend a conference on international military developments, has sat down with attendees on the sidelines of the event.

In a meeting with Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the two sides stressed that both Iran and Saudi Arabia are set to implement a recent agreement on the restoration and expansion of bilateral ties to serve the interests of both nations, the regional countries and the Muslim world.

The two top officials also highlighted the role of the two countries to that end, calling for the continuation of talks to work out a proper road map in that regard.

The meeting came as the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian left Tehran for Riyadh on Thursday morning for talks with top Saudi officials.