Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for assisting in repatriating Iranians from Sudan 

This happened during a meeting between Iranian Chargé D’affaires Hassan Zarnegar Abarghoui and Commander of Saudi Arabia’s Western Region General Ahmed al-Dablis.

A video shows the Saudi military officials warmly greeting Zarnegaar.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are improving their relations after their normalization deal brokered by China. The two countries signed the rapprochement deal several weeks ago after extensive

talks.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday , with Saudi Arabia’s help, dozens of Iranian nationals were taken out of Sudan.