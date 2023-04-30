Sunday, April 30, 2023
Iran thanks Saudi Arabia for assisting in repatriating Iranians from Sudan 

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Saudi Flags

Iran’s chargé d'affaires in Saudi Arabia has thanked Riyadh for its assistance in repatriating Iranian nationals from Sudan where the army and a rebel group are engaged in heavy fighting.

This happened during a meeting between Iranian Chargé D’affaires Hassan Zarnegar Abarghoui and Commander of Saudi Arabia’s Western Region General Ahmed al-Dablis.

A video shows the Saudi military officials warmly greeting Zarnegaar.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are improving their relations after their normalization deal brokered by China. The two countries signed the rapprochement deal several weeks ago after extensive
talks.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman said on Saturday , with Saudi Arabia’s help, dozens of Iranian nationals were taken out of Sudan.

