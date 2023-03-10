Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to normalize ties

Following the Iranian president’s visit to Beijing in February, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani began intensive talks with his Saudi counterpart on March 6 in the Chinese capital for the purpose of finalizing a deal to resolve differences between the Islamic Republic and Saudi Arabia.

At the end of the negotiations, a three-way statement was signed to this effect by Shamkhani, Iran’s security chief, Musaid bin Muhammad al-Ayban, Saudi Arabia’s security chief, and Wang Yi, member of the Chinese State Council.

The statement said following mediation by Chinese President Xi Jinping between Iran and Saudi Arabia which was aimed at expanding ties between Tehran and Riyadh and given that the two nations are willing to resolve their disputes through diplomacy and based on brotherly bonds and in line with the UN Charter and international law, the delegations of Iran and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia met and held talks in Beijing from March 6 to 9.

The two sides thanked Iraq and Oman for hosting previous rounds of talks and also appreciated the People’s Republic of China for hosting the latest round and supporting the negotiations.

Thus, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to resume their diplomatic ties within at maximum two months and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions.

Per the agreement, the Iranian and the Saudi foreign ministers will meet with each other to put this decision into practice and make necessary arrangements to exchange ambassadors.

The two countries further emphasized the need for respecting sovereignty and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs under a security cooperation agreement signed on April 17, 2001 and a general deal on economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, cultural and sports cooperation that they signed on May 27, 1998.

Meanwhile, Iran, Saudi Arabia and China announced their firm determination to do all they can to strengthen regional and international peace and security.