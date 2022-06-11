Saturday, June 11, 2022
Iran to discuss sandstorms with regional countries

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iraq sandstorm

Iran says it will hold talks with its neighboring countries to find a solution for the dust storms that have been plaguing the region.

The head of Iran’s Department of Environment (DoE), Ali Salajegheh, said, “The environmental conditions in the world are changing, so, resources such as water, soil, vegetation, and waste have to be managed.”

Salajegheh said Iran has already held meetings with Iraq and Syria, and will continue talks with Turkey and the United Arab Emirates to find a common ground.

This year, the frequency and intensity of sandstorms in the region have increased.
Iranian officials say the phenomenon originates from neighboring countries, due to drought and dam constructions.

President Ebrahim Raisi has instructed the DoE and the Foreign Ministry to talk with the regional countries to tackle the issue.

