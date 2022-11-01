Iran sanctions some US real, legal persons for “rights violation, interference in Iran’s domestic affairs”

Michael Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) and The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) are among the real and legal persons sanctioned.

The full statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is as follows:

“Based on the approval of the relevant authorities and in line with the implementation of the Countering Human Rights Violations and Adventurous and Terrorist Acts of the United States in the Region law, ratified on August 13, 2017, the Foreign Ministry of the Islamic Republic of Iran imposes sanctions on the following individuals and institutions based on Articles 4 and 5 of the aforementioned law for committing acts against human rights, interfering in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, provoking violence and disorder in Iran, inciting and encouraging terrorist acts, confronting the efforts and activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the fight against terrorism, and finally increasing the pressure on the Iranian nation, which is an example of economic terrorism.”

Real Persons:

1- Michael Kurilla, Commander of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM)

2- Gregory Guillot, Deputy Commander of CENTCOM

3- Scott Desormeaux, Commander of US airbase in Iraq’s Erbil

4-Juan Zarate, Chairman of the Center on Economic and Financial Power of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, and head of the American Enterprise

Institute:

5-Mark Wallace, CEO of United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI)

6-Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury

7-Alexus Grynkewich, Commander of the US’s Ninth Air Force

8-Anne Neuberger, Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technology in the Biden Administration

9-Isaac Johnson, Commanding General of US Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command

10-Brian Nelson: The Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence

Legal Entities:

1-United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI)

2-The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)

3-The US’s Ninth Air Force

4-The United States’ National Guard

According to Articles 6, 7, and 8 of the Sixth Section of the aforementioned law, the above-mentioned individuals and institutions are subject to a ban on issuing visas and entering the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran, blocking of bank accounts in the financial and banking system, and their property and assets in the territory will be confiscated under the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the approvals of the relevant authorities, all institutions and bodies of the Islamic Republic of Iran will take the necessary measures to implement these sanctions.”