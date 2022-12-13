Iran sanctions dozens of EU, UK individuals, entities

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, following approvals from relevant authorities, within the framework of related legislations and sanctions mechanisms and in a tit-for-tat move, applies sanctions to a number of the EU and British entities and individuals over their deliberate support of terrorism and terrorist groups, and their incitement to terrorism, violence and hatred, which have caused unrest, violence, terrorist acts and violation of human rights against the Iranian nation,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement on Monday.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reminds the EU and UK of their obligations, and considers the European Union’s and the British government’s support, assistance and failure to counter the actions of these individuals and entities as a violation of their international obligations. Iran, therefore, holds them responsible and accountable in this regard,” the statement added.

Among the four sanctioned British individuals and 13 entities with travel bans and asset freezes are Royal Air Force Menwith Hill, the United Kingdom Naval Support Facility in Bahrain, the British Committee for Iran Freedom (BCFIF), the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, British Minister of State for Immigration Robert Jenrick, Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Antony David Radakin, and UK Defense Senior Adviser to the Middle East, and North Africa Air Marshal Martin Elliot Sampson, Press TV reported.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also announced sanctions against ten EU officials as well as five institutions, among them Radio Farda – the Persian-language service of the US government-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Amsterdam-based and Persian-language Radio Zamaneh, French weekly magazine Charlie Hebdo, German Liaison Officer to the US Joint Staff Lieutenant Colonel Michael Trautermann, Member of the European Parliament Hannah Neumann, and French politician Bernard Kouchner.