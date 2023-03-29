Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Iran, Russia working to finalize draft deal on comprehensive strategic partnership soon

By IFP Editorial Staff

Visiting Moscow, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian expressed hope that Iran and Russia would manage to finalize a draft agreement on comprehensive strategic agreement by next month.

At a meeting with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, the top Iranian diplomat praised the progress in efforts to sign the comprehensive agreement for bilateral strategic cooperation.

He said he hoped that the legal organs at the Foreign Ministries of the two countries would finalize the draft agreement by next month.

“We are in the final stages of [the work] before inking the agreement,” he added.

Amirabdollahian added that senior delegations exchange constant visits, and that the presidents of the two countries are in direct contact over the matter.

For his part, Lavrov said Iran-Russia relations have actively been moving forward in various fields.

The Russian foreign minister added that bilateral relations and exchanges have increased in the political, commercial, investment and economic fields, as well as in the implementation of key projects.

“In the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, relations have grown steadily and we have close cooperation in international and regional affairs, and today, all these issues are on the agenda of our negotiations,” he added.

