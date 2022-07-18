Monday, July 18, 2022
“Iran-Russia trade grew by over 81 percent in 2021”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Trade

The chairman of the Iran-Russia chamber of commerce says trade between the twi countries grew by 81.7 percent and reached $4.03 billion in 2021.

Hadi Tizhoush said correct implementation of the financial and banking memorandum of understanding between Moscow and Tehran will facilitate the exchange of trade figures.

Tizhoush also referred to the Russian president’s extension of preferred trade with Eurasian countries, saying such moves can pave the way for increased trade between the two sides and leave a positive impact on the volume of trade between Iran and the Russian Federation too.

He however noted there is a need to change in the view about exports in order to transform on-oil exports.

The chairman of the Iran-Russia chamber of commerce blamed sanctions on Iran’s banking sector for lack of expected growth in trade.

Tizhoush said the removal of this obstacle can create a favorable condition for importers and exporters.

