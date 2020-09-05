Iran, Russia to Work Together to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine

Iran and Russia are to cooperate to produce a vaccine and medication for the novel coronavirus, an Iranian official says.

Iran’s ambassador to Moscow announced that the two countries reached a deal after talks with Kirill Dimitrov, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

The top Iranian diplomat had made the request for joint cooperation to produce a vaccine and medicine during online talks with Dimitrov.

That followed recent negotiations between the presidents and health ministers of the two countries where the two sides underlined the need to work together to develop a vaccine and medication for the virus.

The Iranian ambassador also congratulated Russia on the production of a vaccine for COVID-19.

He touched upon the outcome of two meetings of a vaccine and medication working group held between the Pasteur Institute of Iran and the Russian Gamali National Centre for Epidemiology and Microbiology. The Iranian ambassador expressed hope the two countries will soon start to work jointly to produce a vaccine for coronavirus with the cooperation of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

Dimitrov, in turn, said he was pleased to see the two countries are working closely to produce a vaccine for the virus, saying the mass-production of the vaccine with the cooperation of Iran will soon be put on the agenda.