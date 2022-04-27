Iran, Russia to discuss increased transportation ties

“Fortunately, all-out ties between Iran and Russia have seen a considerable uptick in recent weeks,” Qassemi said on arrival at a Moscow airport on Wednesday, when he was received by Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

The Iranian minister said the finalization of past agreements on railway, maritime, road, and aerial transportation was on the agenda.

“Specifically, we will discuss transit with Russia’s transportation minister,” he said.

He called the development of transportation infrastructure a prerequisite for the enhancement of the economic ties between Iran and Russia.

Currently, Qassemi explained, Russia was connected to the Persian Gulf via two Iranian railway routes, namely the Garmsar-Injeboroun and the Julfa-Nakhjavan tracks.

On his trip to Moscow, Qassemi is being accompanied by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Diplomacy Mehdi Safari, a number of deputies at the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, the director of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, and the CEO of Mahan Airlines.