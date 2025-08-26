Tuesday, August 26, 2025
Iran, Russia talk military cooperation, regional security

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran National Army Day

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin met with Kazem Jalali, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow, for talks on bilateral military cooperation and key international and regional security issues.

According to the ministry’s statement, the two sides reviewed ongoing matters in defense collaboration and discussed prospects for expanding military ties. They also exchanged views on pressing global and regional security developments, with particular focus on the situation in the South Caucasus.

Fomin expressed appreciation for Jalali’s contributions to advancing Moscow–Tehran relations. The Iranian ambassador, for his part, highlighted the dynamic and multifaceted nature of current cooperation between Tehran and Moscow in the military sphere and reiterated the Islamic Republic’s commitment to further developing these ties.

The Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the meeting was conducted in a friendly atmosphere of mutual trust, with both sides reaffirming their determination to deepen strategic cooperation between the two countries.

