Iran, Russia stress need to bolster defense ties

By
IFP Editorial Staff
-

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have stressed the need to bolster bilateral military and defense cooperation.

The Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who sat down for talks in Moscow on Tuesday, assessed the level of bilateral military relations as favorable and emphasized the need to strengthen cooperation.
The Russian defense minister expressed satisfaction with bilateral defense and military ties stressing that Russia is ready to support dynamic military cooperation with Iran.

“Iran is an active player in the region, especially in the Syrian issue, and Moscow is interested in developing relations with Iran,” Shoigu stated.

Baqeri appreciated the Russian government’s support for Iran’s accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization adding that Iran’s presence in this organization will strengthen ties with member states, especially Russia and China.

Later, the chief of staff of Iranian armed forces told Russian media that he had very useful talks in Moscow on some issues, including the implementation of a contract for the purchase of fighter jets, combat helicopters and training jets as well as exchange of experiences and military training of forces.

Baqeri touched on his talks with his Russian counterpart General Valery Gerasimov on Monday saying the two sides discussed the continuation of cooperation in Syria to eradicate terrorism and restore full security to the country.

He added that Iran and Russia have close views on the developments in Afghanistan and in the South Caucasus

Subscribe
IFP Editorial Staff
https://ifpnews.com/ifp-editorial-staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here