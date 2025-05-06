Iran, Russia reaffirm commitment to strategic partnership

During the call on Tuesday, the two presidents reviewed the latest developments in bilateral relations and regional and international issues. They expressed satisfaction with the growing level of constructive and friendly ties between Tehran and Moscow, highlighting progress in joint projects—particularly in monetary and banking sectors, road and rail transport, and energy cooperation.

The presidents described the signing of the comprehensive strategic agreement as a clear reflection of the depth of Tehran-Moscow relations and a turning point in strengthening political, economic, commercial, and security cooperation. They underscored the firm resolve of both governments to ensure the agreement’s full and effective implementation.

President Putin extended his condolences over the recent tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iranian Hormozgan Province, expressing sympathy for the victims and their families. President Pezeshkian thanked Russia for its solidarity and technical assistance during emergency response efforts.

Putin also conveyed support for the ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States, offering Russia’s readiness to provide technical assistance to facilitate the diplomatic process.