Iran, Russia set to strengthen law enforcement cooperation: Police chief

Brig. Gen. Ahmad-Reza Radan made the comments in an interview with the IRIB following a rare visit to the Russian capital, Moscow, earlier this week.

“It can be said with confidence that from now on, relations between the two countries will enter a new phase in the field of security and law enforcement,” added the Iranian police chief.

General Radan referred to the inking of an agreement between Iranian and Russian police forces for law enforcement cooperation during his trip to Moscow.

“Under the document, the General Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian National Guard Command will promote bilateral cooperation in the field of exchanging experience in law enforcement, protecting important government facilities, fighting terrorism and destabilizing measures, and jointly supporting the fight against crimes,” the top general added.

He pointed to the strengthening of bilateral cooperation in the fight against organized crimes and drug trafficking, saying that Iran “has gained valuable experience by offering 4,000 martyrs in the fight against narcotics, which can be shared with Russia and other countries.”

General Radan warned against growing drug smuggling as a threat to the entire world, and said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is at the forefront of combating narcotics and this struggle will be helpful to all the countries of the world.”