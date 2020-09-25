Iran, Russia Refute US’ Bid to Reinstate Sanctions

Ranking diplomats from Iran and Russia have opposed the US administration’s “illegal” attempt to re-impose the UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, who was accompanying Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a trip to Moscow, held a meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov on Thursday.

In the meeting, the two diplomats emphasized that the United States’ attempts to re-impose the anti-Iran sanctions lifted by the UN Security Council are illegal.

Araqchi and Ryabkov also discussed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the efforts by the remaining parties to save and implement the agreement in full.