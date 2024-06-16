Iran, Russia reaffirm opposition to foreign meddling in Caucasus

Igor Khovayev, the Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Minister for the Settlement of Issues between Azerbaijan and Armenia, who is visiting Tehran for discussions on the latest developments in the Caucasus region, met on Sunday with Bagheri.

Bagheri, noting the alignment of the two countries’ positions on important regional and international issues, referred to the Caucasus region as an area of national interest and security for both countries, and emphasized the necessity of bilateral cooperation in this domain.

Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, highlighting the principled stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the peaceful resolution of regional issues, stated that the importance and sensitivity of the current developments in the Caucasus region, especially the increasing foreign interventions, necessitate strategic coordination and continuous consultation between Iranian and Russian officials.

In this regard, he stressed the importance of maximizing the use of regional mechanisms such as the 3+3 structure to resolve regional issues, expand regional cooperation and convergence, and ensure the security, stability, and collective interests of the countries in the Caucasus region.

Khovayev, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, and provided a report on his country’s diplomatic efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the Caucasus region.

He emphasized Russia’s view on the need for a joint and strategic assessment by both countries regarding the developments in the Caucasus region, and the necessity for close and continuous interaction and coordination between officials of the two countries to counter the interference of external actors in the region.