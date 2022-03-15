Iran: Russia no obstacle to deal in Vienna

“There will be no relationship between the developments in Ukraine…and the Vienna negotiations. And if we reach a deal with the American side on some of the remaining issues which are among the main red lines of Iran and a final deal is reached in Vienna… Russia will remain by the side of Iran until the end of negotiations and until a good, strong, and lasting deal is made,” the Iranian foreign minister said in a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Amir Abdollahian made the comments amid speculations that Russia’s demand for written guarantees from the United States to ensure that Tehran-Moscow trade ties will not be affected by Western sanctions over Ukraine, has blocked the path of further progress in the negotiations in the Austrian capital.

Later in the press conference, Amir Abdollahian also said Ukraine wants a political solution to end the conflict with Russia.

“The Ukrainian foreign minister asked me to convey Ukraine’s readiness for a political solution to the situation to the Russian side and to declare that the Ukrainian side wants the war to end,” he said.

The Russian top diplomat, for his part, said Amir Abdollahian has conveyed the Ukrainian foreign minister’s message to him and stressed that the war must end.

He also announced the preparation of the draft of a major deal between Iran and Moscow, adding that this agreement is an important document that outlines the principles of bilateral cooperation in the trade and economic fields.

He noted that no illegal sanctions can stop the growth of Iran-Russia ties. The top Russian diplomat said Moscow wants a quick revival of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and that the Americans must return to the agreement and lift their illegal sanctions