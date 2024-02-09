Friday, February 9, 2024
Iran-Russia joint economic commission to be held in Tehran 

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran and Russia are planning to hold a joint economic cooperation commission in Tehran later this month, the Iranian ambassador to Moscow says. 

In an event in the Iranian Embassy in Moscow marking the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran on Thursday, Kazem Jalali expressed hope that the meeting, which will be held on February 28, would lead to further expansion of economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

“Iran and Russia, with their existing high potentials and with strong political will, are determined to use all their capacities to promote their bilateral relations,” Jalali said.

The envoy added Iran and Russia are finalizing a comprehensive treaty of strategic cooperation between the two countries which will help achieve the economic goals.

A visa waiver agreement for tourists is also on the agenda as an effective measure in the countries’ interactions, Jalali said.



