Iran, Russia deputy FMs discuss nuclear deal, other topics

In a meeting in Moscow on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, emphasized bilateral cooperation toward countering unilateralism and strengthening multilateralism.

The two sides also discussed efforts to stop the Western powers from political exploitation of the issue of human rights.

In a tweet, Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienne, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Bagheri Kani and Ryabkov held talks on the “prospects of full-scale implementation” of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The deal has been in crisis since 2018, when the US, under president Trump, unilaterally abandoned its commitments and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Talks in Vienna on a revival of the agreement are also at a stalemate as the US refuses to meet Iran’s conditions.