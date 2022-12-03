Saturday, December 3, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsNuclear

Iran, Russia deputy FMs discuss nuclear deal, other topics

By IFP Editorial Staff
Bagher Ryabkov Ulyanov

Deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Russia have held a meeting to exchange views on a range of topics, including the prospects of a revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

In a meeting in Moscow on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Ryabkov, emphasized bilateral cooperation toward countering unilateralism and strengthening multilateralism.

The two sides also discussed efforts to stop the Western powers from political exploitation of the issue of human rights.

In a tweet, Russia’s envoy to international organizations in Vienne, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Bagheri Kani and Ryabkov held talks on the “prospects of full-scale implementation” of the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The deal has been in crisis since 2018, when the US, under president Trump, unilaterally abandoned its commitments and re-imposed sanctions on Iran.

Talks in Vienna on a revival of the agreement are also at a stalemate as the US refuses to meet Iran’s conditions.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks