Thursday, August 31, 2023
type here...
Media WireFinanceForeign Policy

Iran, Russia ink deal on standardization of traded goods

By IFP Media Wire
Iran and Russia Flags

Iran and Russia have signed a five-year cooperation agreement on the standardization of products traded between the two countries, in particular non-industrial goods and halal products, the Iranian Embassy in Russia has announced.

“The Iranian and Russian sides signed a document on five-year cooperation between the two countries in the field of standardization … This document outlines the roadmap for cooperation between Iran and Russia in terms of the total volume of exported goods from Iran to Russia, as well as imported goods from Russia to Iran, in particular, non-industrial goods and halal products,” the embassy said in a statement on Wednesday.

The document was signed by Anton Shalaev, the head of the Russian Federal Technical Regulation and Metrology Agency, and Mehdi Eslampanah, the head of the Iranian National Standard Organization, at a meeting in Moscow. During the event, the sides also exchanged lists of priority goods to establish a common standard and facilitate bilateral trade.

“It is very important for us that Iran and Russia, as two partners, create the most effective interaction in all areas of cooperation. To do this, it is necessary to define standards for strengthening industrial, investment, economic and commercial cooperation,” Shalaev stated.

He also added the importance of the agreement, adding that “with the signing of such a document, effective interaction between the two countries is guaranteed for many years.”

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks