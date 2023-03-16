Iran, Russia, China set to begin military drill in N Indian Ocean

Rear Admiral Mostafa Tajeddini, the spokesman of the maneuvers, said Thursday that naval units of Iran’s Army and Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will join their Chinese and Russian counterparts.

The military exercises will be held under the motto of “Together for the Establishment of Peace and Security.”

The drills are aimed at “consolidating security and its foundations in the region, expanding multilateralism among the three countries, showing the goodwill and capabilities of the three countries in jointly supporting global peace and maritime security, and creating a joint maritime society that shares one future,” he said.

Tajeddini said the war games will include various tactical exercises including rescuing a burning vessel, freeing a hijacked vessel, shooting against specific targets, shooting at aerial targets in the dark, among other tactical and operational tasks.

Among other goals were strengthening the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism, humanitarian measures, and exchange of knowledge, the military official added.