Saturday, December 23, 2023
Iran summons Russia charge d’affairs over Moscow stance on trio PG islands row

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian Foreign Ministry

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian charge d'affairs to protest the contents of a joint statement issued by some Arab states and Moscow at the 6th Arab-Russia Cooperation Forum over the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf.

The assistant director general of the Persian Gulf Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Russian chargé d’affaires in Tehran in the absence of the country’s ambassador.

During the summoning, Tehran’s strong protest was conveyed to him over Moscow’s repeated support for the baseless claims made in a statement issued by the 6th conference of the Arab-Russian Cooperation Forum in Morocco.

In the meeting, the assistant director general of the Persian Gulf Department of Iran’s Foreign Ministry reminded the Russian diplomat of the necessity of respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries as a recognized and basic principle of relations among world nations.

The Foreign Ministry official reaffirmed Iran’s eternal sovereignty over the three Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf and stressed that the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran rejects any claim from any side in this regard as unacceptable.

The Russian chargé d’affaires stressed that he will convey the Islamic Republic of Iran’s protest quickly to his country’s officials.

