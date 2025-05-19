Iran, Russia sign agreement on geospatial and mapping cooperation

The agreement was formalized between Iran’s National Cartographic Center and Russia’s Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre, and Cartography (Rosreestr) on the sidelines of the 16th International Economic Forum “Russia – Islamic World” in Kazan, Russia.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Eskandar Seidayi, head of Iran’s National Cartographic Center, and Tatyana Gromova, Deputy Head of Rosreestr.

The agreement aims to strengthen collaboration in mapping technologies, spatial data infrastructure development, and joint geomatics projects.

Speaking to Iranian media, Seidayi highlighted that the two countries will expand cooperation in scientific research, spatial data exchange, technical exhibitions, and joint technological forums.

He emphasized that both nations possess extensive experience in cadastral systems and geospatial data management, making them well-positioned to collaborate regionally and globally.

Gromova echoed the sentiment, noting that Iran and Russia hold advanced capabilities in mapping and geospatial technologies. She said the agreement will streamline the exchange of expertise and enhance mutual cooperation.