Sunday, June 25, 2023
Former Iranian president Rouhani urges IRIB to let all groups express their views

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hassan Rouhani

Iran’s former president Hassan Rouhani has called for what he described as “the nationalization of the Iranian national TV and Radio, known as the IRIB once”. That’s according to Rouhani’s website. 

Rouhani said the IRIB should invite all factions and groups to express their views as the national radio and television of Iran’s functions under the constitution are to promote free speech and disseminate views.

The former Iranian president stressed that people have different opinions and the IRIB should let them speak out.

Rouhani one again cited the Iranian constitution, saying it has put emphasis on Islamic rules and national interests. He said all Iranians should abide by these two principles.

The former president made those comments at a gathering of former Iranian governors.

