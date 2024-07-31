Iran says reserves right to respond to Israel assassination of Hamas leader in Tehran

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry held the Israeli regime responsible for this act of terror, adding it expects other countries and international organizations to seriously and effectively pressure the Israeli regime and take the necessary political, legal and punitive measures against it.

The statement says, “The Iranian Foreign Ministry underlines the responsibility of the US government for this heinous act of terrorism as Washington is a supporter and accomplice of the Zionist regime in Tel Aviv’s continuation of the occupation of Palestine and its genocidal war on Palestinians. ”

It added the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh is part of the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on the Palestinians, especially in the last 10 months and it’s aimed at spreading insecurity across the West Asia region.

The statement pointed out this terrorist act is not only a flagrant violation of the principles and rules of international law and the UN Charter, but it also poses a serious threat to regional and international peace and security.

Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards were assassinated in a raid on their residence in Tehran in the early hours of Wednesday, July 31, 2024. He had traveled to Tehran to attend the swearing ceremony of Iran’s President Massoud Pezeshkian.