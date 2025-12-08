Iran resumes flights to Sharjah from five cities months after conflict with Israel

The flight left Imam Khomeini International Airport at 10:30 a.m. local time.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, Hormatollah Rafiei, head of Iran’s Association of Air Travel and Tourism Agencies, said the resumption marks an important step toward normalizing regional travel following a period that had “deeply affected public sentiment and the country’s economic conditions.”

He noted that one Iranian carrier had taken the lead in reopening the route.

Rafiei said flights to Sharjah, one of the busiest and most in-demand regional destinations, have now restarted from five Iranian cities: Tehran, Lar, Bandar Abbas, Qeshm and Ahvaz.

He added that the schedule includes 14 weekly flights, expressing hope that the restored route will support a broader recovery in Iran’s tourism and aviation sector.

“We expect these flights to continue steadily and pave the way for expanding international operations,” he said.