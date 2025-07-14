Iran, UAE security chiefs call for collective efforts for regional security

In a telephone conversation on Sunday, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Akbar Ahmadian and the UAE National Security Advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed leading developments in the region, particularly the recent acts of aggression by Israel and the United States against the Islamic Republic.

Ahmadian praised the UAE’s stance in condemning the strikes, saying, “The security of the Persian Gulf and the interconnected security of all its members require the participation of regional countries.”

He warned that any foreign threat to one nation’s security would jeopardize the stability of the entire region.

The SNSC secretary reiterated Iran’s principled stance on the expansion of relations with its neighboring countries.

The top Emirati security official, for his part, said security in the region should be maintained by regional countries.

He warned that any disruption to the security of one country would have adverse consequences for other regional states.

Al Nahyan reiterated the UAE’s longstanding support for resolving challenges through dialogue.

On the morning of June 13, the Israeli regime launched a premeditated, large-scale military attack on Iranian soil with the green light from the United States.

The Tel Aviv regime conducted indiscriminate strikes on densely populated civilian areas, vital infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and non-combatants. The result was hundreds of fatalities, thousands of injuries, and significant damage to the country’s medical, educational, and industrial facilities in civilian areas.

In response, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, a sweeping counteroffensive that struck critical military, intelligence, and industrial infrastructure across the occupied territories.

The retaliatory strikes were followed by an Iranian missile strike against al-Udeid, a key US airbase in the region, after the US joined the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Israeli regime was forced on June 24 to declare a unilateral halt to its aggression, which was announced on its behalf by US President Donald Trump.