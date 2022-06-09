Iranian MP: More restrictions on cooperation with IAEA to come

Fadahossein Maleki told Fars News Agency that Iran is considering introducing new restrictions on the agency’s activities in the country because of the body’s political moves against the Islamic Republic.

Maleki noted that the removal of two surveillance cameras which was announced on Wednesday is only part of the restrictions and more will come.

The MP said these restrictions are based on national interests of Iran and a law passed by parliament, to make the International Atomic Energy Agency know which country is genuinely cooperating with the body.

He added that the IAEA resolution against Iran lacks any technical and legal basis and is not binding for the Islamic Republic.

Maleki stressed that the resolution was approved under pressure from pro-Zionist lobby groups and also from the US.

Maleki described the resolution as totally political, noting that such resolutions won’t be able to stop Iran’s progress.