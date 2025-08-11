Monday, August 11, 2025
Iran reports over one million undocumented foreign nationals expelled this year

By IFP Editorial Staff
Afghan Refugee in Iran

Iranian authorities have expelled more than 1.14 million undocumented foreign nationals so far this year, but around three million remain in the country, officials said.

According to the Ministry of Interior, Iran hosts approximately 6.1 million foreign nationals, of whom more than four million lack legal residency permits.

While many of those expelled returned voluntarily, with over 70 percent self-reporting, the government has stressed it can no longer accommodate large numbers of undocumented migrants.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said the departure of many foreigners has led to a six percent drop in bread purchase transactions nationwide.

He called for the creation of a National Migration Organization to manage migration flows and ensure coordinated enforcement.

Authorities say measures include identifying undocumented migrants, preventing entry with forged documents, and detaining those suspected of links to hostile groups.

Officials emphasized that migrants should be treated with dignity during repatriation.

Cooperation with Afghanistan’s government and international organizations is seen as essential for long-term solutions to the economic, security, and social challenges posed by the remaining undocumented population.

