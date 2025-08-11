Iran reports over one million undocumented foreign nationals expelled this year

According to the Ministry of Interior, Iran hosts approximately 6.1 million foreign nationals, of whom more than four million lack legal residency permits.

While many of those expelled returned voluntarily, with over 70 percent self-reporting, the government has stressed it can no longer accommodate large numbers of undocumented migrants.

Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni said the departure of many foreigners has led to a six percent drop in bread purchase transactions nationwide.

He called for the creation of a National Migration Organization to manage migration flows and ensure coordinated enforcement.

Authorities say measures include identifying undocumented migrants, preventing entry with forged documents, and detaining those suspected of links to hostile groups.

Officials emphasized that migrants should be treated with dignity during repatriation.

Cooperation with Afghanistan’s government and international organizations is seen as essential for long-term solutions to the economic, security, and social challenges posed by the remaining undocumented population.