Iran Reports Over 8,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 8,011 new cases of COVID-19 infection in 24 hours, increasing the total number of cases to 1,534,034.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 89 patients since Monday noon, raising the overall death toll to 59,117.

So far, Lari added, 1,310,821 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,696 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

She said currently nine cities are in the "red" zone, 39 cities are in the "orange" zone, 228 are in the "yellow" zone, and 172 are in the "blue" zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.