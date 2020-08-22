Iran Reports over 2,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman says 356,792 patients have contracted the novel coronavirus so far, including 2,028 new cases identified in the past 24 hours.

In a press briefing on Saturday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has killed 126 patients since Friday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 20,502.

So far, she added, 307,702 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,850 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 3,011,310 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Ardabil, Yazd, Markazi, Khorasan Razavi, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Golestan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” zones also include Lorestan, Alborz, Hormozgan, Ilam, Fars, Hamadan, Bushehr, West Azarbaijan, Qazvin, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, and Zanjan provinces, she added.