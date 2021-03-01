Iran Reports Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Deaths in Two Months

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 108 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day figure since January 6, increasing the overall death toll to 60,181.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari reported 8,510 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,639,679.

So far, Lari added, 1,399,934 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 3,727 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 10,912,409 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 11 cities are in the “red” zone, 32 cities are in the “orange” zone, 251 are in the “yellow” zone, and 154 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.

According to Lari, the “red” cities are all in Khuzestan province in southwestern Iran, and include Abadan, Ahvaz, Mahshahr, Khorramshahr, Dezful, Dasht-e Azadegan, Ramhormoz, Shadgan, Shushtar, Karoun, and Hoveyzeh.