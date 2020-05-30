Iran Reopens Mosques, Lifts Restrictions on Shopping Malls

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has announced new policies to ease restrictions which were in place since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Rouhani said on Saturday that the mosques will reopen as of today to let people say their daily prayers.

He added that there will be no more restriction on shopping malls and the businesses can work as before.

The shopping centres and malls were shut down after the deadly outbreak, but later they were allowed to open their shops until 6 pm. Now, with the approval of the National Coronavirus Fight Headquarters, the shopping malls can work till 10 or 11 pm.

The Iranian president, however, underlined the health and hygiene protocols must be observed as before.

Speaking at a meeting of the Headquarters, Rouhani said that fear, anxiety and uncertainty about the future is not good.

He called on the people to continue to fully comply with health protocols and keep cooperating with the health officials.

Rouhani went on to say that corona continues to be the main issue in the country, but people must know we have to live with the virus for months, of course with full caution and adherence to all health protocols.

He said his administration is monitoring the disease and the current situation on a daily basis, but it is very important to pay special attention to people’s lives and economic problems.

The president stressed people still have to be very careful because except some cities, there is no good condition in other cities regarding the antibodies.

He highlighted those who may or may not be traveling these days must follow the health protocols, otherwise the country will face a new wave of the pandemic in some cities, and the government will have to re-enforce strict and special measures.